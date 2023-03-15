Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 137,866 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,611,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,866 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,753. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

