Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,546,205 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,205 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,195. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

