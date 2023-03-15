Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 17,736 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.13% of WESCO International worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE WCC traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.97.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

