Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,023 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Nomad Foods worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 864.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,777,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 225,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,994. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

