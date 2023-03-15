Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $144.58 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $399.47 million and $144.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00021865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00212860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,413.60 or 1.00170269 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002602 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.90338 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0456503 USD and is up 17.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $392,286,670.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

