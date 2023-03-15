Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $77.03 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00411384 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,779.94 or 0.27806852 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01250799 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $541.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

