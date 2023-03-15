Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Shares Down 0.6%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 285,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

