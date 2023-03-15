Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 1930960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.72.

Tilray Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 5,982.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

