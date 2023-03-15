Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Invests $590,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

