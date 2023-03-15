Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $233.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average of $226.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

