Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.17. 1,436,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

