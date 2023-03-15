Toroso Investments LLC Sells 80 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.56. 763,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,832. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

