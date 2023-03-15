TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.90 Per Share

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 165.20 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.93) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Articles

