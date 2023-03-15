TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,877 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 5.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YTPG remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,432. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

