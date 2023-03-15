Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.33% of Trane Technologies worth $777,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $11.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.48. The stock had a trading volume of 914,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,323. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.34. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

