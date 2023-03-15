TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Up 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

