Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 71.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,359,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,502. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.