Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,563,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $590,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,624,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

