Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.84. 283,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 682,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

