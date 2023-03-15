U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,451,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.