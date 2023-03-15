U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $51.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

