Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $518.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.00 and its 200-day moving average is $458.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

