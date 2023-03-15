Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $62.07 million and $1.58 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,518.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00507739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00142572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000651 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003493 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22053869 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,744,411.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

