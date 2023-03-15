Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s 8th Largest Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.55. 2,291,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,917. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average is $207.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

