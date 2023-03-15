United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.72

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 17864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
United Fire Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $628.48 million, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19.
United Fire Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of United Fire Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.