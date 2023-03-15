United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

UPS stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

