UNUS SED LEO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $895,220.46 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $895,220.46 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00013921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00312720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.36025153 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,258,575.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.