Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $573.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.87. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

