Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $216.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.