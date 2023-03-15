Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $216.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.81. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $273.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

