Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as high as C$2.17. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 264,904 shares traded.

Valeura Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$188.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.07.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

