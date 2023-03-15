Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 837,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,120. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

