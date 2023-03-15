Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. 1,256,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,099. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

