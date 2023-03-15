Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up about 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 1,613,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,114. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

