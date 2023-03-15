Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. National Retail Properties comprises 1.5% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,546,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NNN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 339,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,220. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

