Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.81. 1,832,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,252. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

