Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,585. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

