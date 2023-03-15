Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. 15,699,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,649,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

