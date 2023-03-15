Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.16. 23,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.