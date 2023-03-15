Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Gap Up to $64.25

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.25, but opened at $65.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund shares last traded at $66.29, with a volume of 204,919 shares traded.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
