Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,072. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.