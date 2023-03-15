Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,907 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 1,885,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

