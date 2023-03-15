Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.13. Approximately 1,432,436 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.02.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,541,000.
