VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 12,752.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 601,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 565,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

