Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,749,739.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,126 shares in the company, valued at $50,674,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 153,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $5,148,211.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,121,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,017,345.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,739.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,674,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,519 shares of company stock worth $13,341,655. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,259,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

