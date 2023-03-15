Verge (XVG) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $46.50 million and $662,946.50 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,353.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00319476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00603259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00076020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00507855 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009429 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,927,188 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

