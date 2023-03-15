Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

