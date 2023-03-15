Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

