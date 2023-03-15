Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

LIN stock traded down $10.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.88 and a 200 day moving average of $314.72. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

