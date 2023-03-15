Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.89

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.89 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.05), with a volume of 4,674,522 shares traded.

Versarien Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.69. The stock has a market cap of £8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

